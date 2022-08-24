James Bullivent denied assault causing actual bodily harm, and two counts of assault, against the woman, at an address on Monmouth Road, on Boxing Day, last year.

He was convicted in his absence on August 9, and was due to be sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

However, Ian Pridham, for Bullivent, said his client could not attend the trial because he had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and admitted to a mental hospital on the same day.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

He applied to have the sentencing adjourned, so medical evidence could be gathered with a view to reopening the case for a re-trial.

However, Donna Fawcet, prosecuting, opposed the application because of the continuing impact on Bullivent's victim.

“She feels all of this is a ploy by the defendant to delay proceedings and continue to exert power over her,” she said.

She said the woman was ‘literally in bits’ as a result of the attack and the pressure of giving evidence would be ‘unpalatable’.

Magistrates decided justice could only be served if the six-week adjournment was granted.

Bullivent, aged 41, of Great Thornton Street, Hull, was told to return to court on October 12 for the application to be heard, and November 10 was set aside as a potential trial date.

If the application is unsuccessful, he will be sentenced at the next hearing.