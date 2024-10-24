Worksop HGV driver jailed for three drink-drives between March and June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worksop HGV driver who was caught drink driving THREE times in the four months before being jailed for his role in a violent affray also assaulted his ex-partner, magistrates have heard.

Ryan McCusker woke the woman up, even though their relationship ended two years previously because of domestic abuse, at 6.15am on March 27, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

She told him she didn't want to talk because he was drunk but he shoved her over on the stairs and snatched her phone.

He raised his fist before she pushed him out of the door and called the police.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

They found McCusker half an hour later as he was driving along High Hoe Road. He sped off but was stopped on Mills Way with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was also “massively” over the specified limit for cocaine, the court heard.

McCusker was caught drink driving on Cheapside, on March 17, and on Eastgate, on June 29. Both times he had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in his system.

On July 15 he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for affray at Nottingham Crown Court.

The court heard he has 25 previous convictions for 33 offences and received a suspended sentence for assault in January.

Nigel Misson, mitigating, said: “He has been trying to plead guilty for several weeks. He knows the relationship is over. The restraining order will recognise that.”

He said McCusker wanted to talk to his ex-partner because communication down and had been drinking the night before.

“He is an HGV driver by trade, which is concerning for the court,” said Mr Misson. “He was called in at 3am. He had a drink the night before. He took a further risk.”

McCusker, aged 36, formerly of Jardine, Worksop, and currently of HMP Ranby, admitted drink and drug driving and common assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

On Wednesday he was jailed for a total of 28 weeks and banned from driving for 39 months.

A two year restraining order was imposed and he was ordered to pay £200 compensation to his ex-partner.