A football hooligan who stamped on a rival fan's head while his family looked on at Retford train station also punched another victim who fell onto the tracks, a court has heard.

Lewis Clifford was wearing a yellow Sheffield United t-shirt and accompanied by his father and two sons when the altercation happened at 8.30pm on September 16, 2023.

CCTV showed him engaged in “football banter” with a group of men which became heated and escalated into an argument, said Ben Payne, prosecuting.

Clifford struck one in the head and knocked him onto the live train tracks just before a train rushed by on the next set of tracks.

Retford Train Station. (Picture: Google Earth.)

He hit two other men and swung and missed at a third before throwing more blows at him.

His victim hit his head against a pillar and collapsed to the ground where Clifford stamped on his head.

He was unconscious for six minutes and woke up covered in blood in an ambulance on the way to Lincoln A&E where he was treated for a cracked eye socket, a fractured cheek and loosened teeth.

“We all like football but we don't consider ourselves to be fighters or troublemakers,” he said in a statement.

“There were young children with him who saw what he did which is awful. It could have been so much worse.”

The court heard Clifford has 14 previous convictions, including one for violence from 2005, and was last in trouble for a public order offence in 2011.

His defence solicitor said Clifford was travelling home from a football match in London when his train was delayed for 45 minutes and he was goaded by the men who were extremely drunk.

"His first victim threatened to stab him,” he said. “He lost his temper and saw red mist. He would argue that in some senses he was acting in excessive self defence. It is a spontaneous assault arising from a comment that was made. The injuries are not grave or life-threatening.”

He said the gas and electric engineer and father-of-four deserved credit for pleading guilty to “what without doubt is a nasty incident.”

Clifford, 38, of Bondhay Lane, Whitwell Common, Worksop, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 7 for probation reports.