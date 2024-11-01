Worksop e-scooter rider caught with knife after making a nuisance of himself

A Worksop e-scooter rider was caught with a knife sticking out of his pocket after making a nuisance of himself in the town centre, magistrates have heard.

Stephen Espin had already been warned once about riding on the pavement when police stopped him in Victoria Square, at 3.45pm on September 29, said prosecutor Lynne Bickley.

The orange handle of a 3.5 inch knife in a black sheath was seen sticking out of his jacket pocket and he became abusive when he was handcuffed.

He claimed it had been given to him by a friend for fishing but later accepted he didn't go straight home with it.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he has previous convictions but has remained out of trouble since 2014 and has nothing similar on his record.

His solicitor said he suffers from severe lung disease and would be unable to complete unpaid work as he is in and out of hospital.

Espin, aged 45, of Gladstone Street, Worksop, admitted possession of a blade in a public place, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

“Mr Espin, the government has made it clear that carrying knives in a public place is unacceptable," the presiding magistrate told him.

“If you had been brandishing it, we would automatically have sent you to custody.”

Espin received a four month sentence, suspended for 12 months, but no requirements were imposed.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

"You've got to be a good boy for the next 12 months,” he was told. “Otherwise you're going down."