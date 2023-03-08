Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said a dispute between the car's owner, and Adam Revell and Luke Colbrook, happened at the Romans Rest pub, on Celtic Point, where they were drinking on December 20.

"There was a to-do as a result of which the police were called," she said.

After the officers left the owner went outside to find the windows of his BMW 3 had been smashed with a metal car jack.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The pair made no comment when they were arrested but Revell told officers the car's owner is the current partner of his ex-girlfriend.

Colbrook has one caution for a dissimilar matter from 2019 and Revell has no previous convictions.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said: "They both want to apologise and plead guilty at the first opportunity. It was a moment of madness as they described it to me.

"Mr Revell became aware that the owner of the BMW was in a relationship with his former partner.

"He has seen red and taken that anger out on the vehicle using a car jack from his car.

"They had no intention to cause any trouble that evening. They had both been drinking quite heavily. They don't normally find themselves in these situations.”

Revell, 24, of Shakespeare Street, and Colbrook, 22, of Dawber Street, both admitted criminal damage when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.