Worksop drug-driver was ten times over the legal limit for cocaine by-product

A Worksop drug-driver was stopped with ten times the legal limit for a cocaine by-product in his bloodstream after racking up two driving convictions within six months, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read

Corey-Dean Warren's Ford Transit was stopped on Featherstone Avenue, at 9.50am, on November 22, last year, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

A blood test revealed he has 506 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

Magistrates heard he has two previous convictions for driving offences from December 5 and March 7, but the current offence pre-dates them.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
The court heard that had these offences been dealt with in the correct order they would have triggered an automatic three-year ban.

Warren, who represented himself, received credit for his early guilty plea but had nothing to say to magistrates.

Warren, 22, of Lincoln View, admitted drug-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a three-year ban. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

