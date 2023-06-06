Worksop drug-driver was ten times over the legal limit for cocaine by-product

Corey-Dean Warren's Ford Transit was stopped on Featherstone Avenue, at 9.50am, on November 22, last year, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

A blood test revealed he has 506 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

Magistrates heard he has two previous convictions for driving offences from December 5 and March 7, but the current offence pre-dates them.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard that had these offences been dealt with in the correct order they would have triggered an automatic three-year ban.

Warren, who represented himself, received credit for his early guilty plea but had nothing to say to magistrates.

Warren, 22, of Lincoln View, admitted drug-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

