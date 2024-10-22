Worksop drug dealer with £5,000 debt and bulletproof vest helped by dad to start again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worksop drug dealer who ran up a £5,000 debt while hooked on cocaine and using a bullet-proof vest and a BB rifle to protect his merchandise has turned his life around with the help of his dad, a court has heard.

Police found several thousand pounds of cannabis when they raided Jordon Garfitt's Grove Court home on April 14 last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

The quantity of drugs and messages on his phone placed him “above the runner level,” and small amounts of cocaine and ketamine were also found, along with £1,290 in cash.

Evidence of a lavish lifestyle was uncovered in the form of expensive clothes and jewellery, as well as the ballistic vest and air rifle.

Nottingham Crown Court

Garfitt’s defence barrister said he has “turned his life around completely” since his arrest and paid off a £5,000 drug debt with the help of his father.

The court heard he developed a £300 per day cocaine habit after his parents broke up but managed to quit drugs himself and is now working with his brother.

He said Garfitt deserved full credit for his early guilty pleas, only has one previous conviction, and is a new father.

"He has aspirations to run his own business and not get involved with these characters again,” his barrister said. “His father has effectively sorted him out.”

Garfitt, 24, of Shireoaks Common, Worksop, admitted possessing a class B drug with intent to supply, possessing class A and B drugs, and acquiring criminal property at a previous hearing.

On Tuesday, Judge Steven Coupland told him: "You were buying things for yourself as well as paying the debt off. The messages were clear: you were organising others.

“Be under no illusion: people who deal drugs cause misery. You found out the hard way. You are now looking down the barrel of a custodial sentence. Some people in your position will get three years in prison.

“I accept you are remorseful. If you commit a further offence you will be back here. And if we meet again you will be going to prison.”

Garfitt received 16 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with ten rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

The cash was forfeited and donated to a charity which targets the causes of crime.