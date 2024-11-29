Worksop driver was nearly FOUR times over limit after downing vodka
Stephen Myers was stopped in Carlton in Lindrick and a blood test revealed he was nearly four times over the limit for alcohol, said prosecutor Ruth Snodin.
His solicitor said he began drinking heavily after losing his partner, job and dog last year, but is seeking help from a substance misuse charity.
Myers, 50, of Wharfdale, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistartes Court, on October 31.
On Thursday, he received a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and nine rehabilitation days.
He was disqualified for 32 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban.
He was fined £133 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge.
“We have listening to compelling mitigation on your behalf and you have made efforts of your own," the presiding magistrate told him.