Worksop driver risked jail trying to beat disqualification with false licence
Raimoundas Mecinskas was fined and banned for drink driving in October 2022, and received a suspended prison sentence after he was convicted of driving while disqualified and failing to stop the following May.
Gareth Gimson, prosecuting, told Nottingham Crown Court the Lithuanian national applied to the DVLA using a legitimate driving licence, issued in Poland, in September 2023, but the ruse was quickly uncovered.
“The court does not seek to imply there was a more nefarious purpose,” he said.
Mecinskas, 51, of Vicars Walk, Worksop, admitted possessing identity documents with intent at a previous hearing.
Steven Gosnell, mitigating, said he has since kept out of trouble, reconciled with his partner, and now works at a furnace close to where he lives.
Judge Stuart Rafferty told him obtaining and using false documents “is absolutely courting disaster.”
"Finding it difficult to make a living without a licence you obtained a false Polish licence,” he said.
“I cannot say you ever drove using that licence because there is no evidence.
“It doesn't take very long to think how stupid that was, particularly because you had given all your own details so the DVLA could check and find out you were disqualified.
"So however much money you wasted on that licence was truly thrown away. You have no one to blame for any of this but you. Don’t let me see you again.”
On Thursday Mecinskas received a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to pay a surcharge.