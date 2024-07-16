Worksop driver jeopardised business built up over 20 years by downing a couple of beers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worksop man jeopardised the business he’s built up over the last 20 years after downing a couple of beers and getting behind the wheel, a court has heard.

Joel Mellors was flagged as having no insurance by an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera and he was stopped on Carlton Road on June 27, said prosecutor Declan Austin.

"He appeared to avoid eye contact and was sheepish," he said. "He admitted having a couple of beers."

A breath test revealed he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said: "It is a sad day for Mr Mellors. He is of previous good character."

He said the self-employed plasterer, who built up his business over 20 years by travelling all over the country on a daily basis, "had always been very mindful of being careful as he has a lot to lose”.

"He had a hard day at work and stopped off for a drink," Mr Samrai said. "He had more than he should have done.

"He is obviously aware that you have to disqualify him despite the exceptional hardship he will suffer.”

Mr Samrai said Mellors can't afford someone to drive him and the disqualification will also have an impact on his children.

Mellors, 40, of Vessey Road, Worksop, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

He was fined £333 and ordered to pay a £133 surcharge and £85 costs.