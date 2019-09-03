Worksop driver hit speeds of 110mph as he tried to escape police

A learner driver was banned from the roads for two years after trying to shake off police by reaching 110mph and roaring past two red traffic lights.

Tyler Mountain, 22, of Keats Crescent, Worksop must do 100 hours community work and received an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

A police chase.

Nottingham Crown Court heard about the 12-mile drive which began in Ollerton before he went through villages and ended on the A1. His girlfriend was a passenger.

He overtook surprised drivers and finally ran from the car at around 9pm on July 11.

Nobody was hurt but Judge Sally Hancox said the speeds were "dreadful" and told him: "You could have killed yourself, killed your girlfriend, killed others. You could have killed the police officers.

"You do realise police officers in marked cars are expert drivers at chasing idiots at 110mph? Driving in that manner was extraordinarily stupid. Did you think you would get away?"

Mountain replied: "No."

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and must pay £300 costs as well as attending a probation course to improve his "thinking skills."

Stuart Pattinson, prosecuting, said the Vauxhall Vectra was first seen at a Tesco petrol station. When the driver appeared to notice the officers, he turned away from their car.

He was doing 50mph as he headed towards the village of Compton in a 30mph limit. On the A616, he reached 100mph - double the limit - after going through the first set of red traffic lights.

Mr Pattinson said: "He was overtaking with no consideration to other road users."

After going through Kneesall and another red light, his speed was clocked at 110mph. The legal limit is 50mph on that stretch.

He slowed to 100mph soon after and was down to 60mph at the A1 exit in 30mph restrictions.

But once on the dual carriageway where the limit is 70mph, he reached 110mph, added Mr Pattinson.

Lucky Thandi, mitigating, told the court: "It was sheer panic. He knew he should not have been driving that evening.

"He is an intelligent, he left school with 21 GCSEs, he is in full-time employment and is in a relationship, a stable one for five years."

