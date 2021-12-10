Worksop driver hit by long covid was more than three times the drink-drive limit

Westgate, Worksop.

Michael Scott was found sitting in his Toyota, with the engine running, in the middle of the road, near Sainsbury's car park, on Westgate, Worksop, on September 22.

Mansfield Magistrates Court was told a member of the public flagged down a passing police car, and Scott told officers: "I know I have done wrong. I know it’s going to end badly.”

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said a blood test revealed Scott had 281 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres when the legal limit is 80mg.

Scott later admitted drinking seven or eight pints in the Shireoaks Inn before getting behind the wheel.

Pamela Coxon, mitigating, said he left a high-profile job as a software engineer to provide around-the-clock care for his mother, but spiralled into depression when she died.

After returning to work he contracted long covid, in February 2021, and chronic fatigue led him to quit.

Ms Coxon said: “He lost his parents, he lost his job, he lost his sense of identity and self-worth.”

She said Scott ‘had more to drink that night than he can ever remember’, but was not an alcoholic.

A number of positive character references from his friends were read to the court.

Ms Coxon said that since his arrest Scott had sought advice on drinking and found a new job.

Scott, aged 54, of Watermeadows, Worksop, was jailed for nine weeks, suspended for a year.