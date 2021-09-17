Worksop drink driver went through police cordon to reach pal after alleged fatal stabbing

Jamie Bailey drove his Ford Focus through police tape that was cordoning off on a section of Portland Street, in Worksop, at 5am, on August 28, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

A test showed he had 60 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Portland Street, Worksop.

Leslie Pidcock, mitigating, said: "At 5am he received a phone call saying his friend was fatally stabbed.

"That's why he drove," she said. "And in fairness it seems like a fairly good reason to get to the scene of his dying friend."

She said the self-employed plasterer was "incredibly sorry" for drinking wine and lager before he got behind the wheel.

He is currently off-work following a seizure, she added.

Bailey, 32, of Claylands Avenue, Worksop admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he has 11 previous convictions for 20 offences, which are mainly offences committed while on bail, and this was his first drink driving matter.

Magistrates imposed a 17 month driving ban which was at the “lowest end of the category,” and offered him a rehabilitation course for drink drivers which will reduce the disqualification by 129 days if he completes it before August 2022.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.