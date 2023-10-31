Worksop drink driver lost his job and the jobs of three workmates with ban

A Worksop man with previous drink driving convictions lost his job, and the jobs of three workmates, after he was caught over the limit, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Rae was driving a white Peugeot van on Gladstone Street when he was pulled over a part of a routine traffic check, on October 11, said prosecutor Nicole Baughan.

A test revealed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol when the limit is 35 microgrammes. He has previous convictions for drink-driving in 2011 and 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said: "It was simply an error of judgment. He had been drinking at home and he has no alcohol issues. He hadn't planned to drive."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He said Rae, who cares for his father, went to the shops, but there was no sign of bad driving.

Mr Madahar said Rae drives three workers to various sites throughout the region in his role as a labourer and a supervisor.

"He is going to be banned - he will lose his job and those workers will lose their jobs too without him to drive them," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A simple mistake on his part will have far-reaching consequences.

"I appreciate his previous record does aggravate matters somewhat - but the last one is seven years ago."

Rae, aged 39, of Clumber Place, Worksop, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £400 with £85 costs and a £160 surcharge. He was disqualified for 26 months because it is his second offence in ten years.