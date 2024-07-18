Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Worksop man who was FOUR times over the limit when police pulled him over could barely walk upright and kept bumping into officers, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Chapman was stopped after he was seen swerving on Forest Lane, at 11pm on June 24, said prosecutor Declan Austin.

He told them he drank a bottle of wine five hours earlier but a breath test showed he had 137 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he has nine previous convictions for 25 offences which are mostly drug related and was last in trouble in 2009 for driving with excess alcohol.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"Given the reading, the starting point is 12 weeks in custody with a range of a high level community order to 26 weeks in custody," Mr Austin said.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, asked the court to adjourn the case for probation reports.

"He has turned his life around in the last 15 years," he said. "This offence has shocked him to the core.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first thing he has done is surrender his licence to the DVLA. He has acknowledged he has a problem with alcohol and has referred himself to Change Grow Live, a substance misuse charity.

"He has started attending AA meetings. He really finds himself in a very difficult position. Hopefully the probation service can offer some recommendations."

Chapman, aged 52, of Forest Lane, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday

Sentencing was adjourned because no probation officers were available and he was granted unconditional bail to return to court on August 13.