Worksop drink driver FOUR times over limit could barely walk upright
Jason Chapman was stopped after he was seen swerving on Forest Lane, at 11pm on June 24, said prosecutor Declan Austin.
He told them he drank a bottle of wine five hours earlier but a breath test showed he had 137 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The court heard he has nine previous convictions for 25 offences which are mostly drug related and was last in trouble in 2009 for driving with excess alcohol.
"Given the reading, the starting point is 12 weeks in custody with a range of a high level community order to 26 weeks in custody," Mr Austin said.
Pars Samrai, mitigating, asked the court to adjourn the case for probation reports.
"He has turned his life around in the last 15 years," he said. "This offence has shocked him to the core.
"The first thing he has done is surrender his licence to the DVLA. He has acknowledged he has a problem with alcohol and has referred himself to Change Grow Live, a substance misuse charity.
"He has started attending AA meetings. He really finds himself in a very difficult position. Hopefully the probation service can offer some recommendations."
Chapman, aged 52, of Forest Lane, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday
Sentencing was adjourned because no probation officers were available and he was granted unconditional bail to return to court on August 13.