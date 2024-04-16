Worksop drink driver crashed into hedge and lashed out at cop after seven hour session

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Watson was seen speeding and swerving in a borrowed white Suzuki Swift on Carlton Road at 1am on March 9, said prosecutor Catherine Wilson.

A police officer followed him but lost sight and when Watson saw the blue lights behind him he drove into a hedge on Red Lane.

"He was very worked up with his fists clenched and he shouted: "Stay the f*** away from me,"” said Ms Wilson.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

During a struggle Watson hit the officer with a flailing arm but calmed down when the officer drew his Taser.

He was taken to hospital for minor injuries and a breath test, conducted three hours later, showed he had 60 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he started drinking at 6pm and downed eight pints in the pub but wasn't sure if he consumed another beer at his friend's house.

Watson, an HGV driver with one previous conviction, claimed he panicked and lost control while driving his partner's car. He complained the officer was aggressive and the contact he made was accidental.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his guilty plea and cooperated with the probation service.

“He is extremely grateful no one else was involved,” she said. “He has had a difficult 12 months which led him to drink more than he should.”

She said Watson has now stopped drinking and is taking medication for anxiety and depression. His employer has decided he can stay on as a driver's mate but this will impact his income.

Watson, aged 34, of Rydal Drive, Worksop, admitted drink driving, driving without insurance, and assaulting an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on March 26.

Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday when he was banned for 17 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if he completes if by February 28 2025.

He received a 12-month community order with a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.