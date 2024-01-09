Worksop dangerous driver back in trouble for flouting ban imposed by judge

A dangerous driver from Worksop who is disqualified until July this year was caught behind the wheel on the way to an emergency roofing job, magistrates have heard.

Gary Peacock was pulled over on Sparken Hill while driving a Ford transit recovery truck to a job in Cheapside, at 10.45am on November 11, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

He said Peacock was banned for three years and nine months at Nottingham Crown Court in September 2020 for dangerous driving with excess alcohol and was also jailed. He also received a 12-month ban for drink-driving in 2018.

The court heard he is normally driven by his brother-in-law, but he was unavailable, and Peacock took the "foolish decision" to drive to an emergency repair job.

His solicitor said Peacock deserved full credit for his early guilty plea and hasn't been in trouble since September 2020.

"He would normally use another driver but he had been let down and he went to Sandy Lane to pick up materials," he said.

"He apologised for this slip-up and said he knew he was disqualified. He has no excuses. He is self-employed and hasn't worked since this incident.

"His mental health is suffering quite considerably. He hopes to get back to work when he feels a little better."

The presiding magistrate told him: “We regard this as a blip. You have been doing really well.”

Peacock, aged 33, of Furnival Street, admitted driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.