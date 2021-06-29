Worksop couple devastated after cars torched in arson spree

Alix Whitehouse and boyfriend Jack Allanson, both 19, have been left without their lifeline vehicles following the attack and were unable to get to work as a result.

The couple’s cars were amongst six that were targeted in the Wingfield Avenue and Southdene area of Worksop at around 2.50am on June 26.

Plumber Jack had saved for months to buy his £2,500 Ford Fiesta and Alix had shelled out £1,000 for her Peugeot 107.

Alix, who works at Poundland in Worksop said: “It was about 3.45am on Saturday morning and I heard a massive bang, at first I thought it was a gunshot but when I peeked around the blinds I could just see mine and Jack's cars up in flames.

"I didn’t know what to do at first. Jack's car is his pride and joy and he’d saved for ages to buy it. I woke him up and we ran outside and saw both cars were well alight so Jack rang the fire brigade and police.

"I’ve never seen Jack so mad he was shouting and screaming. We were both just absolutely gutted.

"I was worrying thinking why have we been targeted but the police told us they were already just around the corner and there had been loads of other cars set on fire, so at least that put our minds at rest that it wasn’t just us.

"The cars are our lifeline and we both need them to get to work so Jack couldn’t get to work on Saturday and luckily I managed to get a lift, but I don’t know what we’re going to do over the next few weeks.”

The pair are now waiting to hear back from the insurance company and contemplating getting cheap runarounds so they can still get to work in the short-term.

Alix, of Wessex Close added: “All our friends and family have been really shocked and so disappointed that someone would do something like this, we’re worried about getting other cars in case it happens again. You just feel like you can’t have anything anymore.”

Anyone with any information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 85 of June 26 2021.