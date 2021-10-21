Worksop clubbers warned to be on their guard after reports of revellers spiked with needles

Nottinghamshire Police have teamed up with partner agencies to help tackle and reassure the community reports of spiking are being taken seriously.

The force has received 44 spiking reports since September 4, with 12 people saying they were spiked by something sharp, as opposed to contaminated alcoholic drinks.

The first was reported on October 2, 2021, but figures have increased throughout October, with the largest number of reports last weekend.

Police have received several reports of clubbers being spiked with needles in Nottingham

Reported offences have taken place on different days at different venues and are not believed to be targeted to one place.

While the majority of reports being made to officers are from younger women in Nottingham, many of whom are students, there have also been reports of young men being targeted too.

A number of victims reporting being spiked by injection have reported effects consistent with a substance being administered – with one person suffering an injury consistent with being jabbed.

A 20-year-old man has been released on bail after being arrested as part of a wider investigation into spiking after officers received a report of suspicious activity in Nottingham city centre on October 16.

Police have met with universities, councils, hospital trusts and East Midlands Ambulance Service to develop a response to the incidents.

A planned operation with the forces police dogs is also due to take place on Saturday, October 23, with officers patrolling Nottingham city centre and engaging with revellers.

Successful

Operation Guardian is now established across Nottinghamshire and, police said, has been successful in tackling drugs and reducing violence associated with drug use in the night-time economy.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working incredibly hard to investigate these reports and are placing a lot of resources into these enquiries and also have a dedicated team of detectives working on any reports made to us.

“Nottingham is a wonderful city and a vibrant place to come for a night out and we want people to experience the great night-time economy we have to offer.

“I understand these reports are concerning, but want to reassure people we have been working with our partner agencies and licensed premises to help tackle any reports of spiking.

“Not only do we have a team dedicated to the investigation of these reports, but members of the public can also expect to see many more officers patrolling Nottingham city centre during the night-time economy.

“This is all designed to ensure our local venues and people on a night out feel safe.

“On top of the extra officers in the city this weekend, we will also have an Operation Guardian running on Saturday as planned. This particular tactic is tried and tested and is all about removing drugs and people in possession of drugs from our city centre.

“It is vital we investigate any reports as quickly as possible, which means being able to secure evidence quickly.

“One of the important messages is if you believe you have been spiked, feel you have been spiked, suspect anybody else has been spiked or see any suspicious activity, we need you to report that immediately.

“I cannot overstate the importance of reporting as quickly as possible.”