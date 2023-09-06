Worksop chocolate shop burglar caught after telling cop on the street he did it
Officers attended a burglary at Thorntons, Bridge Street, Worksop in the early hours of September 4.
A shop window had been smashed and items stolen.
A man then approached an officer on patrol the same day, at about 3.30pm, asking whether he was wanted for burglary at the named address.
The 30-year-old then disclosed to the officer that he was responsible and was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The items stolen have not yet been recovered.
Insp Hayley Crawford, Nottinghamshire Police’s Bassetlaw district commander, said: “The reason the alleged offender approached our officer was because he knew him.
Having worked as a police constable for about 10 years, the officer knows the faces of many of those committing crime in the area.
“During a routine conversation, it didn’t take long for this man to admit to his crime and find himself in cuffs.