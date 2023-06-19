Worksop cannabis grow suspect remanded in custody following police raid
Officers attended the property in South Avenue, Worksop, after receiving intelligence of potential drug activity.
A search was then carried out, which led to around 250 cannabis plants being discovered growing in different rooms across the house.
The electricity was also found to have been bypassed inside the property, in order to power the cannabis grow.
While detaining a suspect outside the address, an officer was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.
Ervis Rusi, 25, of South Avenue, Worksop, was subsequently charged with production of cannabis and assaulting an emergency worker.
Rusi appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 19, where he was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 17.
Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is important that we continue to investigate all reports we receive of potential drug activity because of the problems this brings to communities.