Worksop bus driver caught driving under influence of cocaine for second time
Police followed Neil Eyre’s single-decker bus for an hour in Barnsley before stopping him on Doncaster Road, on November 25 last year, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
Officers saw his pupils were slightly constricted and Eyre told them: "I had a line of cocaine about three days ago."
A test revealed he had 160 microgrammes of BZE, the body's breakdown of cocaine, when the specified limit is 50 microgrammes.
The court heard Eyre was banned for 15 months after he was convicted of drug driving by Manchester magistrates on February 22.
Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his early guilty plea and there were no passengers on the bus.
She described him as vulnerable as a result of issues covered by a probation report and has stopped taking drugs after referring himself to a substance misuse service.
"This is a case that is aggravated because we have two offences committed in a relatively short space of time,” she said. “He has indicated a willingness to work with the probation service. He isn't fit for unpaid work."
Eyre, care of Jardine, Worksop, admitted drug driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court
"There are all sorts of issues that you faced but you still got in the bus and drove it," the presiding magistrate told him.
He was disqualified from driving for 24 months and received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days.
He was fined £80 with £85 court costs and a £114 surcharge.