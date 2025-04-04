Worksop burglary suspect detained within minutes
Police were called to a business property in Newcastle Avenue at 10.16pm on Wednesday. April 2, when an alarm was activated by an intruder.
A suspect was then spotted nearby and chased down on foot by officers in Brook Terrace.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of Class B drugs.
PC Andrew Brundish, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers arrived on the scene very quickly and did a great job in identifying and apprehending a suspect in a nearby street.
“Burglaries of this nature are a major inconvenience to local businesses and will always generated an immediate police response.”