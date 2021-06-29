Worksop burglar jailed for assaulting police officers

Adrian Millington was arrested after police were called when a man had broken into a sandwich shop in Potter Street, Worksop, on March 2.

It was reported that Millington, 41, had been challenged by a member of the public who spotted him inside the shop. Millington threw a bag containing flapjacks and sweets at the person’s face before trying to flee the area.

The member of public then detained Millington until police arrived minutes later.

Adrian Millington, of Potter Street, Worksop, has been jailed for three years and five months.

While travelling to custody in the police car, Millington, of Potter Street, Worksop, became aggressive and kicked the officer, who was driving, in the arm before spitting at them.

Officers restrained Millington and continued on the journey. Millington became aggressive again, threatening to bite officers and spitting at them and claiming to have Aids.

Millington was charged with assault by beating, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and burglary in connection.

He pleaded guilty to all counts and was jailed for three years and five months at Nottingham Crown Court on June 22.

Sergeant Carl Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Millington’s reaction to be arrested was abhorrent, dangerous and vile.

“To kick a police officer while they were driving a car put his life and the life of two officers in danger. Thankfully, the officers in this case dealt with his behaviour safely and responsibly.

“That being said, for Millington to have spat at the officers and claimed to have Aids is disgraceful.

“I am pleased that he was given a lengthy sentence to reflect on his actions.

“Officers work hard every day to protect the public, unfortunately sometimes that means they are put at risk. However, they should not have to be subjected to this kind of abuse.”