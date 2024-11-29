Worksop burglar jailed after town centre bank raid

A burglar from Worksop has been jailed after a breaking into a town centre bank.

Duane Dyer smashed a window to gain entry to the bank in Bridge Street, Worksop, in the early hours of October 22, 2024.

He ransacked the front counter before dragging a safe across the floor and swiping two charity tins.

Dyer returned to the bank around an hour later to make a second attempt.

Duane Dyer. Image by Nottinghamshire Police.

The 43-year-old, of Rushey Close, Worksop, was jailed for a total of nine months when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (November 26).

He admitted burglary and also pleaded guilty to four counts of shop theft and one attempted shop theft.

The shop thefts were all committed at supermarkets and other stores in Worksop during November 2024.

Inspector Rob Harrison, local area commander for Bassetlaw, said: “We know break-ins at businesses can be extremely costly to clean up and upsetting for staff.

“No one deserves to arrive at work and discover smashed windows and damaged property.

“Dyer ransacked the customer area of the bank in a failed attempt to get into a safe and when he couldn’t do that took money which had been collected for charity.

“He is also a persistent nuisance for shop staff in Worksop so I hope this jail sentence offers them some respite.”