Worksop bully slashed ex-partner with piece of glass after campaign of physical and mental abuse

A Worksop bully who slashed his ex-partner's arm with a piece of glass subjected her to months of physical and mental abuse after she gave birth to his child, a court has heard.

Police were called when Ross Moorhouse broke into the woman’s house on Gateford Road and caused a deep laceration with broken glass from a window he’d smashed in June last year, said Dawn Pritchard, prosecuting.

His victim reported a long history of abuse and harassment after his behaviour began deteriorating in April 2023 when his drug use “became a real problem.”

The court heard he hit her many times, strangled and bit her, and dragged her downstairs by her hair. At one point he even urinated on Christmas presents.

Nottingham Crown Court

She paid for his cannabis and if he didn’t get it he would become angry and smash up the house, said Ms Pritchard.

Moorhouse threatened to burn her house down, smashed up her belongings, stole ladders, and slept in her shed.

When he was on drugs she wouldn't let him in but he would break in at any time during the night.

Moorhouse’s abuse began after their child was born and he would belittle her by calling her names, and threaten to kill himself to make her let him in.

On one occasion she asked if he was alright and he responded by slapping her face. On another, he jumped onto her car bonnet and tried to get inside. He later posted a knife through her letterbox which she took as a threat.

Moorhouse’s ex would hide the damage he had done when her sister visited, and he caused trouble by fighting with her father and brother.

He denied everything and even claimed to be the victim before conceding he could be violent when on crack cocaine.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has one previous conviction for affray in 2020.

Richard Davies, mitigating, said the defendant has a limited record, deeply regrets his behaviour, and has a genuine wish to mend his ways.

Moorhouse, aged 24, now of Horne Lane, Dunham, later admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

On Wednesday, Recorder Sarah Jenkins imposed a 24-month sentence, suspended for two years, with mental health and drug treatment programmes, and 20 rehabilitation days.