Worksop brothers who attacked a man with an axe as he lay sleeping are jailed

Two brothers who attacked a man with an axe as he lay sleeping in bed on Christmas Eve have been put behind bars.

Leon Oakden-Gostling and Reece Oakden, who are known to the victim, stormed into the home and launched a savage assault around 11pm on Christmas Eve 2023.

The victim told police 19-year-old Leon hit him with the axe while Reece, aged 28, encouraged his brother and urged him to ‘go for his head’.

During the attack, in Worksop, the victim suffered deep cuts to his arms and shoulders as he tried to defend himself.

Reece Oakden, left, and Leon Oakden-Gostling are behind bars following an axe attack in Worksop

The pair then left the weapon embedded in the man's arm.

He required two blood transfusions and told detectives if he had not got his arms in the way, he would have been struck to the head.

Detective Constable Chloe Baugh said: “This was a brutal attack on a man as he lay in his bed.

“He must have been terrified when the two brothers burst into his home swinging an axe.

“Thankfully he was able to raise his arms in self defence. Otherwise, the two brothers could have inflicted even more serious injuries or killed him.”

The brothers were arrested and declined to answer any questions.

Leon Oakden-Gostling, of Furnival Street, Worksop, admitted wounding with intent and was jailed for six years when the pair appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (27 September).

Reece Oakden, of Queen Elizabeth Crescent, Rhodesia, Worksop, denied the offence but was found guilty following a trial in June.

He was jailed for nine years.