Worksop brothers attacked victim with hammer, scaffold and hockey stick in dog row

Three Worksop brothers who wielded a hammer, scaffolding and a hockey stick when they attacked a man and forced their way into his home in a row about a dog have been jailed.

Joshua Peacock was holding a bread knife when he told the man: "Keep shouting at that dog and I will slash you," said Anthony Cheung, prosecuting.

Joshua, and his brother Dean, continued to shout at the man before summoning their brother Daniel on July 8.

All three were armed with weapons when they attacked the man’s garden fence and hammered on the back door, trying to force their way inside.

Daniel Peacock. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Dean wedged himself in the doorway and hit the man on his head five or six times. Daniel hit him with a hockey stick. Joshua swung a scaffold pole at the man's partner and missed before assisting his brothers.

Children were present in the house and their victim shielded them while helping them to escape.

All three were chased out by the man's partner who shouted: "You have smashed my house up.”

"My children and I are collateral damage in this incident,” she said. “What stops them seeking reprisal when they are released?"

Dean Peacock. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Her partner received a lacerated scalp and a fractured skull. In a statement he said: "I thought I was going to die. It was a horrendous intrusion on my life and I have the physical scars to remind me daily."

Nottingham Crown Court heard Dean, 38, has 15 previous convictions including common assault, robbery, battery and sexual offences. Daniel, 41, has five, including common assault, burglary and sexual offences.

Steven Gosnell, mitigating, said Dean became angry after the complainant threatened his 83-year-old father, but was now “regretful”, adding: "Nothing can excuse the way he behaved."

Joshua Peacock. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

"Due to his limited intellectual capabilities he is unable to read situations and gauge risk," Daniel's barrister said. "It was a moment of madness that lasted a few minutes."

Digby Johnson said Joshua, 32, has only one previous conviction and was less involved.

Dean and Joshua, of Campbell Close, and Daniel, of Yeoman Close, all Worksop, admitted aggravated burglary.

On Tuesday, Recorder Paul Stagg KC sentenced Daniel and Dean Peacock to 81 months in prison, and Joshua Peacock to 72 months. All three are banned from contacting their victims by a ten-year restraining order.