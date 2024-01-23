Worksop boozer told cop: ‘Don't touch me or I will snap your fingers clean off’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff on a rail replacement coach refused to take Carl Davison because he was so drunk and he started making derogatory comments and became confrontational and aggressive when officers arrived at 6.30pm, on January 3.

When one officer placed his hand on his chest to push him away, Davison threatened to "take him down in one second and smack him in the face," said Andrew Conboy, prosecuting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Don't touch me or I will snap your fingers clean off," threatened Davison before grabbing the officer's hand and bending his fingers back, causing pain and discomfort.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He was on his way home after getting a 12-month conditional discharge for criminal damage at Mansfield Magistrates Court and "clearly decided to lubricate his throat," added Mr Conboy.

Davison couldn't remember what happened when he was interviewed later on.

The court heard he has relevant previous convictions for assaulting two emergency workers in December 2021 when he received an alcohol abstinence requirement and was ordered to pay compensation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His defence solicitor said Davison has previous convictions for drunk and disorderly behaviour but is now engaging with a substance misuse charity in Worksop.

Davison, aged 40, of Lincoln Street, admitted common assault of an emergency worker when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned for probation reports until February 14.