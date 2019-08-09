Worksop boozer crashed car on the A1

A boozed-up Worksop man crashed his car after he missed his exit on the A1, a court has heard.

Police found Anthony Morris's blue Peugeot on its side, on the northbound verge of the A1, near Tuxford, at 2pm on July 11.

A test revealed he had 82 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Morris told police he had missed his junction and crashed while trying to correct his mistake, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

He told officers that he drank half a bottle of cider an hour before the crash, and had been driving for 30 minutes.

Morris, who was not represented, said: "The car was not on its side."

Morris, 54, of Holmfield Road, Whitwell, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 22 months, but he was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualification by 167 days if he completes it before October 2020.

He was fined £120, and was ordered to pay a £32 government surcharge with £85 costs.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.