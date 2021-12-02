Worksop boozer bit man’s arm and kicked boy in the mouth during violent spree

Luke Smith was "heavily intoxicated" when he began fighting "a friend" on Gateford Road, in the early hours of July 13, 2019, said prosecutor Samuel Lowne.

Shortly afterwards, Frost confronted his pal again, outside the Mac & Co bar, where he punched a bystander in the neck and face, and threw punches at another witness.

This witness, described as a trained kickboxer, took Frost to the ground, but was bitten on his left arm just above the elbow. The witness applied force to a pressure point and Frost released him.

As more people from the bar became involved, Frost spat at a woman and punched a member of staff in the face, causing a nose bleed.

After everyone went back inside, he chatted to a group of youths on the pavement, and hurled himself at the bar’s doors before staggering off.

When one of the boys appeared to point out an injury to Frost's face, he kicked him in the mouth.

Frost climbed into a Range Rover which was driven away. Police pursed the vehicle and he jumped out, making off off across a field before he was detained.

Mr Lowne said the offences put Frost in breach of an 18-month sentence, that was suspended for 24 months, at Nottingham Crown Court, in August 2017.

Roger Wilson, mitigating, said there had been no further offending since 2019, and Frost now works daily, starting at 5am.

"While he was addicted to drugs his father disowned him,” he added. “But now he is free of drugs his father is supportive.”

Frost, 27, of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, entered guilty pleas to all the offences at an earlier hearing.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC adjourned sentencing until Friday, January 21, so a probation report can be prepared.

He told Frost: "I have genuinely not made up my mind. In fairness to you I want to hear more about the case."