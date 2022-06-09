Worksop barber shot youth with BB gun after he was assaulted in the street

Petru-Cosmin Pirjan fired the pistol twice after a ‘verbal altercation’ with a group of young men, on Ryton Street, at 2.30pm, on October 18, last year.

Prosecutor Rebecca Williams said the youth who was hit is under the age of 18 and doesn't support the prosecution.

The court heard Pirjan has a previous conviction for possession of an offensive weapon from 2020, and for theft in the Netherlands.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

His defence solicitor said Pirjan, aged 29, was assaulted by the young men while he was waiting at traffic lights.

"They live locally," she said. "He's seen them on many occasions since. There's been nothing arising since."

She said he was carrying the gun in his pocket as he planned to shoot cans in the woods.

Magistrates were told his previous conviction involved him carrying a piece of wood when people came into his garden and he was fearful of being assaulted.

His solicitor said that Pirjan, who bought the BB gun at a market in Skegness, didn't realise it was forbidden to carry it in public.

Pirjan, of Gateford Road, admitted possessing a loaded air weapon when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 3.

On Thursday he received a 12 month community order, with 20 rehabilitation activity requirements, and he was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.