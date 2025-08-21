Worksop arrests as part of police multi-county operation

A number of arrests have been made in Worksop as part of Nottinghamshire Police’s latest rural crime joint operation.

Sharing intelligence and working in tandem across county borders, West Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing officers and the roads policing team were deployed to the north of the county on August 13 to respond to reports, patrol country lanes and target rural and wildlife crime.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s rural crime team and South Yorkshire Police’s motorcycle and rural crime team were also out covering their own force borders, all whilst being in constant contact with their respective neighbouring authorities.

The National Police Air Service supported from the sky to keep an eye out for potential offenders crossing borders.

Police made arrests in Worksop as part of a multi-county operation. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Successes from Nottinghamshire included the arrest of a wanted man from South Yorkshire during a vehicle stop, who was then handed over at the border to the neighbouring force’s team.

Two boys were also detained for vehicle interference at a car park in Gateford Road, Worksop, alongside a motorcycle being seized at Carlton-in -Lindrick for having no insurance.

Officers then had success after responding to a burglary on Turner Road, Worksop.

A 36-year-old man, unrelated to the incident, was found and arrested on suspicion of breaching a court order.

The following day, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The joint rural operation’s aim is to target offenders entering bordering counties when they attempt to commit acquisitive crimes, as well as more traditional rural crimes.

The partnership work will continue to run over the coming months, and communities are encouraged to interact with officers, helping the force combat any issues that matter to them.

Chf Insp Clive Collings, rural and wildlife crime lead for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Through this joint operation, we are determined to send out a message that we’re out there and will work with our colleagues across the border to stamp out rural crime.

“This joint work is about catching people off-guard with an unexpected police presence when and where they least expect it.

“Our countryside communities can often feel isolated, and we hope this work demonstrates how we are listening and responding to their concerns.

“If you have any issues, intelligence or queries to share with us, we urge you to get in contact - we will act.”