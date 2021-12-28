George Charlton, aged 42, of Carlton-in-Lindrick, is charged with two counts of possessing indecent images of a child, breaching a sexual harm prevention order and attempting to breach a sexual harm prevention order.

The charges follow a police investigation in connection with alleged offences reported to officers on December 19.

Police arrested a man after being called to an incident in Bulwell.

Charlton, who is also charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 20.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 10 2022.

Detective Chief inspector Natasha Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Child sexual offences are incredibly concerning to us and are taken extremely seriously by the force.