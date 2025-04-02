Woman who tried to smuggle cannabis into HMP Ranby admitted she was ‘f****** stupid to do it’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “vulnerable” woman who tried to smuggle cannabis into HMP Ranby in her bra admitted she “was f****** stupid for doing it”, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley Dalton was spotted passing a package to a serving prisoner on November 18, 2023, said Gregor Purcell, prosecuting.

The court heard she used dog treats to cover up the smell of the cannabis “but that didn’t work”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so f****** stupid for doing it,” she told prison staff. “I was driven up there by another person.”

Nottingham Crown Court

Eunice Gedzah, mitigating, said the sentence could be suspended because Dalton made full and frank admissions.

“She was repeatedly asked to do it by a previous partner,” she said. “She is a vulnerable lady with many difficulties of her own.”

Nottingham Crown Court heard Dalton has “a pretty bad record,” with 13 previous convictions for 20 offences, including violence, thefts and criminal damage, but had stayed out of trouble since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, Recorder Adrian Langdale KC told her: “Those who smuggle drugs into prison usually go to prison immediately. You are just about saved by all the efforts made on your behalf by other people.

“You have been preyed on by a number of previous boyfriends, but this is your last chance. If you muck this up you will go to prison.”

She received a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, with 30 rehabilitation days and a six-month drug programme.

Dalton, 38, of Chillingworth Crescent, Oxford, admitted conveying a prohibited article into prison at an earlier hearing.

“It’s beyond comprehension that after all this time the prosecution are unable to quantify the amount of cannabis,” the judge added.