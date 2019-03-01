Woman threated with knife during burglary at Harworth home

A woman was threatened with a knife during a burglary at her home in Harworth.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary in the area around Sandy Mount at around 4am on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday

Nottinghamshire Police said: "A man entered a house and threatened the occupant with a knife, before making off with a quantity of cash and jewellery, including items of sentimental value. Although the occupant was left shaken, she was not hurt during the incident."

The man was described as around 6ft tall, of medium build, white and in his late 20s. He was wearing dark coloured trousers and a grey woollen hat.

Police are appealing for information, and anyone with CCTV footage, particularly in the Sandy Mount and Beverley Road areas, to contact them on 101 or speak to an officer in the area.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "We understand this is a worrying incident and would like to emphasise that incidents such as these are rare.

"We are conducting enquiries, both in the area and behind the scenes, and we would urge anyone with any information to contact us, quoting incident 48 of 28 February."