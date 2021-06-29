Woman knocked unconscious in violent attack in Bassetlaw village

Officers found the injured woman slipping in and out of consciousness after being called to reports of a violent attack in Main Street in Milton, at 2.25am on Monday June 28.

A 44-year-old man, was quickly located and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Paramedics took the woman to Bassetlaw General Hospital to undergo tests and get treatment for a head injury.

The woman was discovered by police officers on Main Street, in Milton.

Detective Sergeant Vanessa Wightman, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a violent attack which has resulted in a woman being taken to hospital where she is being treated for a serious head injury.

"Officers have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the enquiry.

“It is believed that the people involved in this incident are known to each other and that this was an isolated attack – there is no wider risk to the public.

“That being said, we understand that this may be worrying for local residents and I would ask that anyone with any concerns speaks to an officer on patrol or calls 101.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious in connection with this incident reports it to Nottinghamshire Police immediately.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that could aid detectives in their investigation should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 49 of June 28 2021.