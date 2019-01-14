Woman dies after Worksop collision

A woman has died after a serious collision in Worksop this morning.

Police were called to Carlton Road at around 10.35am after reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Worksop road closed after 'serious crash'

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the car, a 55-year-old man, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours but has now re-opened.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch. Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting incident 231 of 14 January 2019.