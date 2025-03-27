Woman charged with Worksop shop thefts
Kirsty Emery, aged 37, was arrested by patrolling officers last week in connection with thefts carried out between March 8 and 13.
Emery, of Monmouth Road, Worksop, has now been charged with four counts of theft and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 23 April.
Insp Rob Harrison, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Retail crime is a problem not only for local businesses, but also for other members of the community who may be put off from shopping in the town centre as a result.
“That is utterly unacceptable to me and my officers, which is why we are working to reduce offending and to target those behind it.”