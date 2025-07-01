Woman charged with Worksop arson
Emergency services were called to Church Walk in the early hours of Friday 27 June as a fire could be spotted through the property’s window.
Officers confirmed that no one was injured during the blaze.
Kadey Bartrop, of Millers Court, Radford, has been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
The 23-year-old appeared in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (30 June) and was granted conditional bail until her next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 28 July.
Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Arson is an extremely serious offence, and thankfully no one was injured in the fire due to an efficient response by the emergency services made possible by the public swiftly alerting us to the blaze.
“I am pleased we have been able to charge a suspect in this case and put them before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”