A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a flat fire in Worksop.

Officers were quick to make an arrest following what is believed to be an isolated flat fire.

In the early hours of Friday morning (June 27), reports came in that a property on Church Walk, Worksop, was alight.

Alongside Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue colleagues, the area was swiftly made safe, and police arrested a 23-year-old woman at the scene on suspicion of arson.

Church Walk, Worksop. Image: Google maps.

Inspector Robert Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We understand that this incident may cause concern for the Worksop community, but we want to reassure you all that this is being treated as an isolated incident and we’re not linking this to recent occurrences at this stage.

“Thankfully this fire was contained and no injuries were sustained, but there is always the potential for any fire to spiral out of control.

“With six previous arrests after a series of arson incidents in May, we will continue to clamp down on those involved in such incidents.”