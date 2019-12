A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after a suspected burglary in Worksop.

It happened on Talbot Road in the Manton area yesterday (Tuesday, December 3).

It was reported that a woman went into a house just before 6.40pm, hit the man who lived there on the head and stole cash.

If you saw anything that could help the investigation, you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 721 of December 3.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.