A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at The Royal Oak in Main Street, North Leverton, just before 6.50pm on Wednesday, December 1.

It is reported a dispute broke out between two women as they were dancing. They were separated by staff at the premises.

After things had calmed down, the incident reportedly fired up again and led to a glass being thrown and hitting the victim in the head.

The incident happened at The Royal Oak in Main Street, North Leverton on Wednesday, December 1

She was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries and is now believed to be recovering.

The suspect fled the premises but when officers arrived and searched the area they found the woman in a local shop.

She has since been bailed with conditions, pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Sarah Hagland, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Acting violently and causing harm to others is unnecessary and completely unacceptable.

“Police were quick to respond to this call and their efforts led to a suspect being located nearby and, as a result, being arrested, with another woman also being arrested later in connection with the incident.

“Thankfully the woman’s injuries are not serious and she is beginning to recover, However, she was left shaken and in a lot of pain.