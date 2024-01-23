Woman aged 60 punched pal in argument about coat at Worksop church bingo night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carol Stevenson was due to buy the coat off the woman but found a cigarette mark on it during a break on bingo night at St Joseph's Parish Centre on September 24 last year, said prosecutor Ben Paine.

A “heated discussion” ensued but Stevenson reacted more angrily and raised one of her arms with a clenched fist.

“Her victim made the mistake of saying, “Go on then”,” said Mr Paine. “She didn’t think she would actually do it but she was wrong in that regard.”

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Stevenson punched her “hard” in the left eye causing a minor cut, swelling and reddening, and the police were called.

Stevenson’s solicitor said: “She expresses her remorse. She was good friends with her victim. She is deeply regretful and would very much like to become good friends again.”

She has some mild mental health issues and is seeing a psychiatrist for depression and anxiety, the court heard.

“She doesn't like conflict and was fearful during the confrontation,” her solicitor said. “There was a significant degree of provocation.

“She understands what she has done is wrong.

“They both attend the same bingo night and her victim doesn't seem to be in fear of her.”

Stevenson, of Victoria Street, Catcliffe, Rotherham, admitted common assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.