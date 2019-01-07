Woman, 89, robbed and assaulted in her own home

An 89-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed in her own home.

Detectives are investigating after two men broke into a house on Station Road, Ranskill and assaulted the woman before escaping with her purse.

It happened at about 5pm on Thursday, January 3.

The pair are described as white, in their 20s and were wearing beanie hats and jeans. They left in a white transit type van.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to any drivers with dash-cam footage who travelled along Station Road or Bawtry Road around the time it happened.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 596 of 3 January

.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously with any information on 0800 555 111.