Woman, 73, ‘heartbroken’ after thieves steal dad's World War II medals

The treasured family heirlooms were stolen overnight on Wednesday, May 12 from a property in Howard Street, Dinnington, police said.

The thieves reportedly broke into an outhouse at the address and snatched a display box containing the victim’s father’s WWII medals, including an Africa Star, two 1939-1945 Bronze Stars and a collection of other WWII medals and ribbons.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The items are extremely sentimental to the victim and her family, and they are heartbroken by this crime.”

Howard Street, Dinnington.

Officers are appealing for any information which might help them reunite the stolen items with their rightful owners.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/74462/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from Sam Jackson, Worksop Guardian editor: