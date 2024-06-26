‘Woebegone’ man came off worse after trying to headbutt cop and missing in Ollerton
Ryan Moore hit the PC’s shoulder instead after he was refused a vape while being arrested on Newark Road, Ollerton, on February 18.
Prosecutor Ali Zaki said the 29-year-old had breached a non-molestation order by contacting his ex-partner on Facebook the month before.
The court heard Moore has 21 previous convictions for 40 offences and this is the second time he has breached the order.
He also has two previous convictions for assaulting emergency workers.
Helen Lees, mitigating, said there have been no further breaches, and neither threats or unwanted visits were involved.
She said he had a drink on the night he contacted his ex and was feeling “quite woebegone” about not seeing his son.
He committed the assault when he was drunk and remembers very little about it, but admitted being “disgusted” when shown body-worn camera footage of the incident.
“I suspect he probably came off worse as he was taken to the floor and ended up with injuries to his head,” Ms Lees added.
“He is no stranger to these courts but his offending has slowed down,” she said. “He realises that drink is what gets him into trouble.”
Moore, of no fixed address, admitted the breach and the assault when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 75 hours of unpaid work. He must pay £199 in court costs but no compensation was ordered as the officer wasn’t injured.