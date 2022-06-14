Fire in a derelict building in Victoria Square, Worksop, on June 10.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Square after receiving reports that a derelict building was on fire.

Officers were first made aware of the fire at around 5.20am on June 10, with six fire crews spending several hours tackling the blaze.

Nobody is believed to have been injured during the incident although the fire did result in significant damage being caused to the building.

Officers are looking to speak to a woman who is understood to have spoken to a fire officer at the scene and may have witnessed what happened.

Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We would urge this lady to get in touch with us immediately, as we believe she may know some crucial information that could assist our investigation.

“It is extremely important that we are able to locate and speak to this lady, as well as any other people who witnessed what happened.

“Our enquiries are still ongoing to establish the cause of the blaze which is currently unknown at this time.”