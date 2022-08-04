Witnesses to Whitwell assault urged to contact police

Officers are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Whitwell to get in touch.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 10:04 am

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an assault that occurred on Welbeck Street, Whitwell.

A male was assaulted at around 9.10pm on Saturday July 23, and witnesses are being urged to come forward.

Anyone with information should report this to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting crime reference number 22000429745.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

