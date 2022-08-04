The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an assault that occurred on Welbeck Street, Whitwell.

A male was assaulted at around 9.10pm on Saturday July 23, and witnesses are being urged to come forward.

Anyone with information should report this to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting crime reference number 22000429745.

Officers are investigating an assault on Welbeck Street in Whitwell on July 23 at around 9.10pm.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101