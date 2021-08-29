Witness appeal after man injured in ‘unprovoked attack’ in Worksop

Officers were called to Portland Street at 9.20pm last night, Saturday, August 28, following a report of an assault.

Reports suggested the road remained cordoned off by police this morning.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the 'unprovoked attack'

Inspector Neil Bellamy, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This appears to have been an unprovoked attack that left a man requiring medical treatment for a non-life threatening injury.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 784 of August 28.