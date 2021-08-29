Witness appeal after man injured in ‘unprovoked attack’ in Worksop
Police are investigating after a man was injured in an ‘unprovoked attack’ in Worksop.
Officers were called to Portland Street at 9.20pm last night, Saturday, August 28, following a report of an assault.
Reports suggested the road remained cordoned off by police this morning.
Inspector Neil Bellamy, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This appears to have been an unprovoked attack that left a man requiring medical treatment for a non-life threatening injury.”
Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 784 of August 28.